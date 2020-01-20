Death anniversary of veteran FF observed

Abdul Malek



Fourth death anniversary of veteran freedom fighter and a two-time parliament member Alhaj Abdul Malek was observed in befitting manner in Sarishabari upazila of Jamalpur district on Saturday.







He, who was a close associate of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, had a long political career as a pro Awami League leader and contributed much to get freed the country from the Pakistan occupation forces during the Liberation War.





He became lawmakers for two times in the general elections held in 1970 and 1973. Moreover, he had possessed the president post of the upazila unit AL for long about 45 years.





In commemoration with the death anniversary of the great freedom fighter, local Muktijodha Sangsad, AL and other organization arranged daylong different programs including placing wreaths on his grave, doa mahfil and discussion on his political life and works.





FF Abdul Malek, born in 1931 in the upazila's Barobaria village, died of heart attack on January 19, 2016. He was 85 at the time of his demise. He was buried at the family grave yard.





---Sahidul Islam Nirab, Sarishabari, Jamalpur

