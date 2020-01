Workshop on reducing carbon dioxide inaugurated

A day-long training workshop on reducing carbon dioxide organized by Uday Samaj Kalyan Samity (USKS) at the conference room of Rajiuddin Ahmed Raju auditorium in Raipura of Narsingdi on Monday. - AA



A day-long training workshop on reducing carbon dioxide organized by Uday Samaj Kalyan Samity (USKS) at the conference room of Rajiuddin Ahmed Raju auditorium in Raipura of Narsingdi on Monday.The program was presided over by the Manager of Uday Samaj Kalyan Samity (USKS) of Narsingdi district, Sayed Mohammad Shahin.CEO of USKS Md Jahidur Rahman Khan, DGM Mejbah Uddin, AGM Mainul Islam Arman, AGM Al Hasib, and Trainer Sumon Ahmed were present in the training workshop with others.





---Mehedi Hasan Ripon, Raipura, Narshingdi

