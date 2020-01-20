Managerial lapses are challenges of national life





The general people consider manage-ment as a part of the Institute of Business Adminis-tration. Others consider it as a category of commerce faculty. The idea with all things is that management knowledge is necessary for those involved in business. From that point of view, banks, insurance, financial institutions, corporate houses, multinational companies can be benefitedby receiving education and training.







For them the knowledge of management is relevant. On the other hand, the poet-literary, singers, musicians, lyricists, composers, actors, painters, and others belong to different world. It does not go with their mood.Their preferences do not match.







The same applies for players, athletes, gymnasts, magicians. When they heard of the arrangements, they sometimes snapped their noses, sometimes scared the discussion and pushed on to other matters. They are not willing to bend over or waste their time on this matter. They will be busy on field, stage, in the studio and in the exhibition. Viewers, listeners, educators will be impressed with their work style.Poets, writers, painters and artists all have to stay healthy.







Because of this, they have to take care of their body, do minor exercises, walk, and go to the doctors if necessary. If there is no accounts manager or salaried accountant, then the good ones will have to bear the burden of maintaining the revenue and expense of the big money. Regardless of the fund manager or the accountant, it is advisable to have a sound idea about the status of income and expenditure by discussing them regularly.







Otherwise, there will be widespread neglect, and for that, the earning artist, the literary, the player may have to pay a large sum of money, for which he will suffer a lifetime in remorse. His professional life can also be catastrophic. Whether we are knowledgeable, wealthy, or low-income, we need to know the basics of management and apply that knowledge in our personal life. If we do not like, we will be in danger if we completely ignore or avoid management.





Although the management may seem dull in apparent consideration, it is often aesthetically appealing to review it without fear. Good governance improves our life, simplifies our work and facilitates our path. The benefits of the management and the privileges that the people enjoy, they become so addicted and dependent that they do not want to step down in fear of being left out. Their predecessors may have been enjoying these benefits by employing management strategies. They enjoy the benefits.







If management techniques were not invented, they would never have enjoyed these benefits and pleasures.They need to apply properly the management elements are needed to perform a task well, to fulfill a program satisfactorily. Many politicians like artists, writers, players, think they spend time in crowds, remain busy all day with problems and development activities in the area.







They do not have the time and ability to understand and handle the complexities of management. It would not be fair to drag them into these troubles. They will work for the people or for the area.







The other person will be there to look at the complexities of management. They will mainly handle the management issues. The politicians will order them and occasionally sign them at the place shown. Once the management is entangled, they will not be able to get out. Therefore, it is wise to stay away from the clutches of management.





Established politicians with such false ideas are also blaming. They do not have to deal with money, obstruction of laws, presentations of speech, restraint of conduct, and caution. The result can be terribly tragic. People of such controlling agencies simply cannot take account of income and expenditure assets, or even present credible statements about it. They look at the matter with suspicion and find in it the smell of immoral transactions and corruption. They filed an adverse report against the politicians.







The politician began to pull. In the face of adversity, he realizes that he has neglected income management and has made a big mistake for being completely indifferent to it. It cannot be ascertained how large the damages of this mistake can be and how long it must be repaid.





If a politician or any other person holds the important position of state administration, his knowledge and skills in management will be his main tool for smooth functioning. Here he cannot move very far by noticing well or guessing the hand. He will have to learn the basic rules of management.







These include the scope of his ministry or organization, his own work, the structure or structure of the ministry or organization, the process of operation, the essential rules of employee discipline, the financial rules, especially the basic rules of budget control, the basic rules of procurement. Above all, he should know the requirements of inter-ministerial or inter-agency dialogue and the customs associated with it.







He must be careful that his decision-making process is unilateral, authoritarian rather than rational, just and based on the needs and opinions of the partners. He has to become a habit of acting with caution while maintaining mental alertness.Taking away the basic teachings of management simply by spending the day in a smiling, joy-filled setting will eventually bring danger to him.





A gold medal awarding ceremony was arranged in recognition of the contribution of foreign friends in the liberation war. When the medal was given, it was found that the amount of alloy in it was not acceptable in any way. The honor of the government was made questionable;heads were lowered down to the world.







The preliminary education of management will say that it was necessary to examine accurately with a person or group of people before receiving the medal by the ministry. It is not understandable why the authorities at different levels are not careful about this. An investigation report has not yet been released.





If we could know what kind of management deficit there was.The publication of a flawed Razakar list of the same ministry has shocked the nation. Now the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Liberation War are blaming each other. Before the final decision was taken on such an important and touching issue, why the Liberation War Ministry officials did not discuss the matter with the concerned ministries and agencies, why the expert committee was not reviewed in full, or the whole list in small portions, and did not publish the perfect parts in phases?





In such cases, inter-ministerial discussions are mandatory. Was the authority of the Ministry of Liberation War completely ignorant? Did not anyone have the basic knowledge of management? This is shocking to think about how they have achieved such a high level of government with such a huge lack of management knowledge.





In the meantime, we have seen more than thirty workers die in a fire in two factories in Keraniganj and Gazipur. What a scary event! Neither of the two factories had a fire hazard system. Workers were deliberately pushed to death. The most serious thing is that the two factories continued to produce without the proper approval of the authorities. Any intelligent person would be surprised to ask how such two low-risk unauthorized factories have been producing for so many years.







Were there any people to investigate these factories on behalf of the authorities? In accordance with the rules of management, the care of factories and regular inspections were arranged so that the lives of so many young men would not fall in the flames of the fiery flames.







We need to take a positive view of the role of management in the state, social and personal life. Learning the general or basic rules, rules and regulations of practice should be made a practice. It is not necessary to squeeze our nose in disdain or to be frightened. Mismanagement is the hub of many problems. Keeping it away will eliminate the problem of germination.







Deficiency of management is a complex problem. At first it did not catch its badness, but as its intensity gradually increased, its magnitude also increased. If the deficiency of the system is evident, then the germination has to be eliminated. We must remember the proverbial saying-"A stitch in time, saves nine."Finally, we can say that, without good management no event in life can be made successful.





The writer is a columnist and researcher

