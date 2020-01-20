Huawei gets 'Best Pavilion' award

Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd CEO Zhang Zhengjun receiving the 'Best Pavilion' award from the Post and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar in the closing ceremony at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital on Saturday.





Huawei got the 'Best Pavilion' award in 'Digital Bangladesh Mela 2020', arranged for the first time in the country which has ended on Saturday. The award is given to Huawei for its contribution to make the fair successful by grabbing majority visitors through offering 5G experience, Real time VR testing, Humanoid Robot show, 5G smartphone experience & many more exciting facilities for free.







Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd CEO Zhang Zhengjun received the prize from the Post and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar in the closing ceremony at Bangabandhu Interna-tional Conference Center in the capital on Saturday. Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and other high officials of the ministry of Post and Telecommuni-cations and Huawei Technologies were present there.







Huawei, the titanium sponsor of the fair, demonstrated 5G in the 'Digital Bangladesh Mela 2020' where the people Bangladesh had got the chance to experience 5G for the first time in the country. They had experienced the gigabit-level speed testing of 5G for free at Huawei's own pavilion and Dhaka experienced 1.6 GBps data speed with Huawei 5G.







Moreover, there was an arrangement of amazing Robot show, where the interactive humanoid robot had played soccer following the command of hand gesture. The aim of the arrangements was to showcase the advancement of 5G technology in Human-to-Machine or Machine-to-Machine communication. The visitors got the chance to experience Huawei 5G smartphones and purchase the existing mobile phones during this three-day digital fair.

