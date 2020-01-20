Holding tax fair begins in Rangpur

Rangpur Panel Mayor Mahmudur Rahman Titu cutting a ribbon to inaugurate a five-day long Holding Tax Fair-2020 on City Bhaban premises on Sunday.





A five-day Holding Tax Fair-2020 kicked off on Sunday on City Bhaban premises aiming at making everyone aware of holding tax and its spontaneous payment for accelerating development of the city.





Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC) is organizing the fair on the eve of the year-long colorful celebrations of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the Mujib Year 2020. Earlier, a huge colorful rally with participation of the councilors, officials and employees of RpCC, students, youths, holding tax payers, civil society members and common people was brought out on the city streets.





Later, Rangpur Panel Mayor Mahmudur Rahman Titu formally inaugurated the fair at a function held on the City Bhaban premises and visited the holding tax payment booths as the chief guest. Presided over by Chief Executive Officer of RpCC Md Ruhul Amin Mian, it's Secretary Rashedul Haque and Councilors addressed the function.





The chief guest urged citizens for paying holding taxes spontaneously to speed up infrastructural uplifts and enhance civic facilities in the city and establish transparency, accountability and good governance in the activities of RpCC.



A large number of citizens were found paying their holding taxes in hassle-free manner at the booths set up on the fair premises on Sunday. The fair will conclude on January 23 next.





Leave Your Comments