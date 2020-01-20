Indian engineering trade show to begin Wednesday

EEPC India Director Gurvinder Singh speaking at a press briefing held on Sunday at a hotel in the capital in connection with the upcoming Indian engineering exposition - INDEE Bangladesh 2020. The press briefing was also addressed by Commercial Representa

A three-day Indian engineering trade show titled "INDEE Bangladesh 2020" will begin in the capital on Wednesday aiming to forge global supply chain with partners from Bangladesh. The second edition of the show styled 'INDEE Bangladesh 2020' will be held at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital.





Organized by Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC), an organization sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of India, the exhibition will be participated by over 120 leading Indian companies including PSUs like Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Earth Movers amongst others.







Besides, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, the event is also supported by Bangladeshi apex chambers and associations like FBCCI, IBCCI, BEIOA and BEMMA.





Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun will formally inaugurate the exhibition at a ceremony to be held on January 22 at an ICCB hall. Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das, EEPC India Chairman Ravi Sehgal, FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim, IBCCI President Md Abdul Matlub Ahmed and EEPC India Senior Vice-Chairman Mahesh K Desai and others will be present at the inaugural ceremony.





To share the highlights of the ensuing INDEE Bangladesh 2020, a press briefing was held at a city hotel. Addressing the press EEPC India Director Gurvinder Singh informed that Bangladesh has emerged as India's major trading partner with bilateral trade exceeding USD 10 billion along with Bangladesh exports crossing the One Billion USD mark in the year 2019.







He further added that Indian government has chosen Bangladesh as a repeat destination for INDEE, showing India's commitment to Bangladesh's growth story. The press briefing was also addressed by Commercial Representative of Indian High Commission in Dhaka Pramyesh Basall.





