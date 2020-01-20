Clemon cleans up stadium garbage at BPL finale





A 15-member-team of Clemon, popular clear beverage of Akij Food and Beverage Ltd, cleaned up garbage inside the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium after the final match of Bangabandhu BPL 2019-2020 on Friday.





They cleared the galleries off left away foods, one-time glasses and cups, papers, placards, and packets, littered by the audiences present during the match between Rajshahi Royals and Khulna Tigers.





Generally, conservancy workers at the stadium do the job after each match, but the Clemon team began the cleaning without waiting for them. The team was actually working at the stadium as Clemon was the official beverage partner of the Bang-abandhu BPL this year.



Such exceptional initiative taken out by the brand was praised everywhere.







Leave Your Comments