Keep your relationship strong

Though love is the foundation of any healthy relationship, it takes more than love for your relationship to work.







To have a healthy relationship, both parties have to make an effort. No matter how long you have been in the relationship, there are some basic rules to follow. Putting them into practice isn't always easy, but it's imperative.





Every relationship is unique; there is no one size fits all. A happy relationship doesn't just happen by accident; it takes hard work and a strong commitment. So here are seven tips to make your relationship strong when love is not enough. The best part is they are all easy to do.







Be grateful





One of the tranquil ways to help your spouse feel valued is to show gratitude. According to a research study published in the journal Personal Relationships, "thank you" can make your relationship strong, as positive relationship outcomes are highly dependent on the amount of gratitude shown.







The word "expect" is really dangerous in any relationship. Accept the fact that you are not together because that person is the perfect partner. You love them because they are not, and you love them for the way they are.





Spend Quality Time as a Couple Regularly





It might be easy to slip into a hectic routine, especially if you both work. Well, you don't need a drastic change in your everyday life or go on expensive dates or adventures to revitalize your relationship. You can put one day a week aside for the date night. Plan a movie night or aim to do something different together every week. Eat and cook together to spend quality time, or you could try a new hobby.







Have fun together and do something ridiculous. How much personal time is optimal fluctuates from couple to couple. What's most important is that partners agree on how much time they want together and apart. When handled properly, each spouse feels they're getting their fair share. Even if you spend very little time together, the relationship is fine if the proportion is what your partner wants.







Understand how you both express your love





Some people express their love and affection through lots of hugs and physical affection. Other people might show it through action and small gestures. Some people might surprise their partner with movie tickets, date nights, and other romantic gestures. Understand how your spouse likes to express his love and affection. It can save your relationship from silly arguments and fights.



