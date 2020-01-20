



Parveen Babi was an Indian film actress, model, and an interior designer. She is most remembered for her appearances in popular commercial films and playing mostly glamorous roles alongside top heroes of the 1970s and early 1980s.







Regarded as one of the most glamorous actresses in the history of Hindi Cinema, Parveen Babi was also one of the highest paid actresses of her time, alongside Zeenat Aman and Rekha. Parveen Babi made her debut in 1973 with the film Charitra and following the success of Majboor and Deewaar opposite Amitabh Bachchan.







Parveen Babi was the first Indian to have appeared on the cover of Time magazine which was a rare feat in those days. She appeared with actor Amitabh Bachchan in a total of twelve films that had performed well at box office.



