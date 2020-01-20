



Alamgir Kabir was a Bangladeshi film director and cultural activist. Three of his feature films are featured in the "Top 10 Bangladeshi Films" list by British Film Institute. His parents originally hailed from Banaripara Upazila of Barisal.







He completed the matriculation in 1952 from Dhaka Collegiate School and the intermediate in 1954 from Dhaka College. After completion of bachelors from the Dhaka University in physics, he went to England to study Electrical Engineering at Oxford University at the age of 22.





He attended the British Film Institute to complete a number of courses on the history of the film industry, film direction and aesthetics. Alamgir drowned on January 20, 1989 in the Jamuna River at Nagarbari ferrighat when returning from Bogra after attending a film seminar.



Leave Your Comments