Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar reunite?



The actor-director duo hasn't worked on a real project together since 'My Name Is Khan' in 2010, although Shah Rukh Khan did make a guest appearance in Karan Johar's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' three years ago.





Apart from that, the two, once inseparable friends, stayed away from one another even during the last season of Karan's 'Koffee With Karan'. But, as it turns out, things are about to change. If sources close to the development are to be believed, Karan is planning a full-fledged film with Shah Rukh again.





"Something different and yet very mainstream, because SRK is not in an experimental mood after what happened to his last film 'Zero'. Karan Johar is looking at directing Shah Rukh in a blockbuster," says the source. Apparently, the film that Karan is planning to direct would bring Shah Rukh and Ranbir Kapoor together. We can only wait for further announcements.





