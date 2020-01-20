Zoe to represent 'very feminine powers'



Zoe Kravitz is excited about playing the 'Catwoman' in the upcoming 'Batman reboot'. In a report on people.com, Kravitz revealed what excited her about playing the role of 'Catwoman'.







She said, "I think 'Catwoman', Selina Kyle represents really strong femininity, and I'm excited to dive into that. I think femininity represents power, and I think it's a different kind of power than masculine power."







She further added, "That's something that's really interesting about Batman and 'Catwoman'. I think Batman represents a very kind of masculine power, and 'Catwoman' represents very feminine power - slightly more complicated, and softer, too."





