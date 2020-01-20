Divorce lessons in 'Marriage Story'

The 56-year-old National Treasure actor Nicolas Cage is a fan of especially one Oscar-nominated movie this year, Noah Baumbach's 2019-divorce drama 'Marriage Story'. Speaking to Extra during the premiere of his new film 'Color Out of Space', the actor, who's been through four divorces said, "I think that's a very important movie.





I think anyone who's even considering divorce - and the families - it should be required viewing. Having been through it, family law is absolutely the worst." In late March 2019, Nicholas Cage, who's been married and divorced three time before, married makeup artist Erika Koike in Las Vegas, after applying for a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada.





He then filed for an annulment just four days later and was granted a divorce, which was finalized in May. As per People, Cage opened up about the events in August, telling The New York Times in an interview he was hurt by the way things played out.



Leave Your Comments