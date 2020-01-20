'Gondi' receives uncut censor certificate from BFCB

A scene from the film 'Gondi'. -Collected



Much talked about film 'Gondi' directed by Fakhrul Arefin Khan has received the uncut censor certificate from Bangladesh Film Censor Board (BFCB).





The director of the film said that it has obtained an uncut censor certificate on last Thursday (16 January, 2020). He said, "Everyone is delighted to receive the censorship certificate.







Recently, the censor board members were very appreciative after watching the movie and gave the uncut censor certificate. We received the censor board's clearance certificate on16th January in the afternoon. So now, there is no longer any obstacle to the film's release process."





Director Fakhrul Arefin Khan added, "Audiences are eagerly waiting to see the film since the film's shooting started. So, viewers don't have to wait too long for this movie. We hope that this film will be released in coming February."





The main two characters of the film are Sabyasachi Chakraborty of West Bengal and Suborna Mustafa of Bangladesh. Also starring ShuvasishBhowmick, MajnunMizan, AparnaGhosh, Aman Reza, Pavel Mukherjee and many others.The story of the film develops around a friendship between a 65-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, who develop emotions for each other.





The film tells the stories of how their families react and how their friendship at this age is considered as a taboo in our society. There are three songs in the movie. Rupankar and Deep have given voice to these songs. The background music of the film 'Gondi' produced by Gorai Films has been done by the renowned music personality from West Bengal, Debojyoti Mishra.



