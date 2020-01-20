'Photographs tell untold story'

Nujhat Purnata, left, explains a photograph to Bangladesh Awami League advisory council member Tofail Ahmed at the inaugural ceremony of her solo photography exhibition at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on Friday. -Collected



Visitors at a two-day solo photography exhibition at Shilpakala Academy Saturday said each photograph portrays separate untold story, attracting people of all strata reports BSS.They said a photograph tells a lot of things to visitors and it describes lifestyle and condition of the object within its frame.





Talking to BSS, a visitor expressed that power of a photograph is much effective than hundreds of words, adding, "The photo exhibition highlighted borders and other political areas." Nujat Purnata, a student of Massachusetts University, captured many photos in her cameras from six countries including Bangladesh during her study period.







As an amateur photographer, she likes nature, tourism and people's lifestyle globally. Visiting this correspondent at Shilpakala Academy, organizers said the first two-day solo exhibition titled 'in between borders and other political constructs' of Nujhat Purnata began on Friday.





In the exhibition, fifty five photos, including Rohingya people, were displayed. Nujhat informed that during the exhibition around 24 photos from different angles were sold-out till this afternoon.





She said that photos from six countries-USA, Mexico, Portugal, Italy, France and Bangladesh- were displayed in the exhibition.Earlier, Advisory Council Member of Awami League Tofail Ahmed opened exhibition on Friday as the chief guest and appreciated for presenting such photographs.





President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Dr Rubana Huq and Editor of The Daily Kalerkantha Imdadul Haque Milon were present as special guests, while General Secretary of Jatiya Press Club Farida Yeasmin, Editor of Bangladesh Pratidin and General Secretary of Editors' Council Naem Nizam and Secretary General of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) Shaban Mahmood were also present on the occasion.





Nujhat Purnata, obtained graduation in Journalism from University of Massachusetts in the United States of America. She is also an amateur photographer and took various photos from different angles.







Leave Your Comments