Tigers begin preparation

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) boss Nazmul Hasan Papon giving motivation to Bangladesh cricket team during Tigers' practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla national cricket stadium in Mirpur on Sunday. -Collected







The drama over the merits of whether it is safe for Bangladesh to tour Pakistan, happily, ended as Tigers are all set to fly out to Pakistan on January 23 after the process was facilitated by ICC chairman Shashank Manohar last week for an all-formats tour, including two World Test Championship Tests. However, Bangladesh squad stared a 3-day preparation camp on Sunday without their T20 skipper Mahmudullah, recalled Miraz and Shanto.





Mahmudullah missed the opening day practice session due to fever while both Miraz and Shanto were unavailable with family reason. Keeping only ODI and two-match Test series against Pakistan, Bangladesh also called Mosaddek Hossain, Taijul Islam and pacer Ebadot Hossain in the practice camp.







Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) boss Nazmul Hasan Papon was also present during the opening day practice session to motivate Bangladesh team. Even he is expected to tour to Pakistan during T20 series. Papon said that the key reason to tour Pakistan is to play the matches of World Test Championship (WTC) after pressure came from the International Cricket Council (ICC).





"If it is just bilateral series, then the situation would have been different but the two-match Test series is the part of World Test Championship, which is being organized by ICC. It is kind of World Cup.







The championship game is being play by home and away basis, so there is no option [to avoid it]," Papon said on Sunday. "I think we should take part here as a full member of ICC. And ICC also wants that. This was the main pressure actually."





As the tour will begin with three-match T20 series Bangladesh selectors announced 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I series which is scheduled to begin from Friday, January 24 in Lahore.





The three-day camp started under the supervision of head coach Russell Domingo, trainer Mario Villavarayan, fielding coach Sohel Islam and interim bowling coach Champaka Ramanayake. BCB boss Papon on Sunday said they will announce Tigers' new bowling coach before Pakistan tour.







Since Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) released Tigers' South African pace bowling Coach Charl Langeveldt following a request from Cricket South Africa (CSA), BCB is searching a new bowling coach for the Tigers. Rumours are galore that former West Indies head coach Ottis Gibson could be named Tigers' new bowling coach. Even BCB are in talk with the former Caribbean pacer.































Earlier Bangladesh dependable batsman Mushfiq Rahman withdrew his name for selection for the Pakistan tour due to terror fear."We have no Shakib Al Hasan in the middle order. And now there is no Mushfiqur Rahim. We'll miss him badly in the series," Papon said.







"He is the most dependable batsman of our team and he was always. In this BPL he proved that he is the best. If we think that way, he will be badly missed. Another thing is Shakib is not there.





So it is unfortunate that we missed both of them." He added. Despite Shakib, Mushfiq's unavailability, Bangladesh Head Coach Domingo is confident enough to beat host Pakistan at their own backyard.







"They are the No 1 team in the world. I see they have brought back Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez. They left out Mohammad Amir. But we know that they are a fantastic T20 side, so we would go there with full confidence," Domingo said here today during the team's practice session." Domingo said.







Bangladesh tour of Pakistan first phase comprises threeT20 is scheduled to commence from January 24. The two teams will play three T20Is at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, followed by a Test in February, and an ODI and Test match in April, with both the five-day games being a part of the ICC World Test Championship.





