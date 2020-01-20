Seychelles up against Mauritius today



Seychelles will take on Mauritius in their do or die group B last match of the ongoing Bangabandhu Gold Cup International Football tournament at Bangabandhu National Stadium in the capital on Monday.State-owned Bangla-desh Television, private satellite channel RTV will telecast the match live that kicks off at 5 pm.





It will be a do or die match also for Seychelles and Mauritius to secure the semifinal as both the team are tournament favorite Burundi which already confirmed their spot of semifinal spot as the group B champions.





The winning team of the Monday's match will play against group A champions Palestine in the first semifinal scheduled to be held January 22 at the same venue. Earlier, Mauritius lost 1-4 goals while Seychelles suffered a 1-3 goal defeat in both their respective opening matches against Burundi.

