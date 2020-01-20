WFP hands over 40 cyclone shelters in Cox's Bazar

Peter Guest, Emergency Coordinator for WFP in Cox's Bazar handing over the papers of 40 cyclone shelters to the Cox's Bazar District Administration at the Teknaf North Shilkhali Primary School in Cox's Bazar on Saturday. -AA



The World Food Program (WFP) handed over 40 cyclone shelters to the Bangladesh government in Cox's Bazar. On Saturday, at 11 am, WFP officials formally handed over the newly rehabilitated Cyclone Shelter to the Cox's Bazar District Administration at the Teknaf North Shilkhali Primary School in Cox's Bazar. Cox's Bazar district administration and senior officials from the WFP were present at the handover ceremony.





WFP reported on the occasion, the shelters will protect approximately 36,000 people during an emergency. They were structurally rehabilitated as part of the first phase of WFP's Disaster Resilience Project which aims to strengthen the capacities of local governments and communities to better prepare for and respond to natural disasters.







The project created employment for around 4,400 people from local communities in Cox's Bazar district throughout the six months of rehabilitation work. The handover ceremony included senior officials from the Office of the Deputy Commissioner and WFP at one of the rehabilitated shelters in Teknaf sub-district.







"Cox's Bazar is one of the most vulnerable and disaster-prone regions of Bangladesh which is why we have prioritized strengthening the resilience of the local community to save lives during natural disasters," said Peter Guest, Emergency Coordinator for WFP in Cox's Bazar. "





We believe these rehabilitation works will have a durable and positive impact on people's lives in this region." Making the structures disabled-friendly and more resilient to cyclones and flooding, WFP has installed solar panels for electricity in 30 of the cyclone shelters and added water and sanitation facilities in each of them, he said.







"I express my gratitude and appreciation to the WFP and USAID/OFDA for their leadership and commitment to their works in affected host communities of Cox's Bazar, which are much needed," said Md Shajahan Ali, honourable Additional District Magistrate of Cox's Bazar. "The cyclone shelter, together with the other adaptation infrastructures, would contribute much to improve the resilience of the community, particularly during the intensity of rains and floods," he added.





Cox's Bazar District is exposed to multiple natural hazards such as tropical cyclones and associated storm surges, flash flooding, and landslides. "On most days, these buildings serve as schools or municipal offices, but when the next disaster strikes, these refurbished cyclone shelters will each be able to keep approximately 1,000 community members safe from flooding, landslides, rain, and wind," said Ms. Rachel Gallagher from USAID Office of US Foreign Disaster Assistance. "





We're proud of the work we've accomplished to help Cox's Bazar become more resilient to disasters and of our collaborative partnership with WFP, local NGOs, the Government of Bangladesh, and the communities here that we are supporting on their journey to self-reliance." WFP expects to rehabilitate 40 more cyclone shelters in Ukhiya and Teknaf sub-districts in 2020.









---Chanchal Dash Gupta, Cox's Bazar

