Ctg students to enjoy bus service for Tk 5



Students in Chattogram will soon be able to travel to any destination within the city for only Tk 5.The young students will have to pay the fare in the bus' 'honesty box', which means, no-one will pester them for fair and they can travel even if they do not have money.







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday gifted 10 double decker buses to the students which will start plying after Monday, reports UNB. Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ilias Hossain said the Prime Minister will soon inaugurate the buses through a video conference.





Students of government and private schools, colleges and madrasas can go to any destination with the minimum fare Tk 5, said the DC adding that there will be two 'honesty boxes' in every bus, where student will put the bus fare willingly.One of the routes will be Bohddarhat to New Market through Badurtala, Chawkbazar, Gani Bakery, Jamalkhan, Cheragi Pahar, Andarkilla and Kotowali.





Buses will also run from Oxyzen Intersection to Agrabad, Muradpur, GEC and Wasa intersections and Tigerpass areas. According to Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC), the buses will run from 615am to 1245pm in the morning shift while students will enjoy it from 4pm to 5pm in the afternoon shift every day except government holidays.

