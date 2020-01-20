'Students to be groomed as good human beings'



Agriculture Minister Mohammad Abdur Razzaque said students should be groomed as good human being through developing a sense of moral values in them for ensuring their valuable contributions to the society.





"Students must be given proper education so that they will be able to build an economically advanced country," he told a function marking the 10th year celebration of Dr. Ayesha Razia Khandokar School and College in Tangail.





The minister urged students tofollow the ideology of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to build a happy and prosperous Bangladesh, reports BSS.The government has taken different initiatives to impart quality education to young learners to create skilled human resource, he added.





Among others, Akabbar Hossain MP, Deputy Commissioner Shahidul Islam and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abdul Malek spoke on the occasion with former secretary and governing body President of Dr. Ayesha Razia Khandokar School and College Dr. Khandokar Shaokat Hossain in the chair.





