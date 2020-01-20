Judgement in CPB rally bomb attack case today



A Dhaka court is scheduled to pronounce judgment in a case lodged over bomb attack on a rally of Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) in 2001 in the capital that killed five people.





Dhaka Additional 3rd Metropolitan Sessions Judge Robiul Alam set the date on December 1 as the legal proceedings at the court concerned came to an end on that day."The court is scheduled to pronounce judgment in the murder case today. The court set the date after examining 46 witnesses on







different occasions. We are expecting maximum punishment for the 12 accused as we believe we have been able to prove our case against them beyond any reasonable doubt," public prosecutor Abdullah Abu told BSS.





Five people were killed and 20 others injured in the attack on CPB rally in capital's Paltan Maidan on January 20, 2001.Then CPB president Manzurul Ahsan Khan filed the case with Motijheel Police Station. But police had given final report in 2003, saying it did not find any credible evidences in the case.





Police in 2005 reopened the case and on November 26, 2013, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) gave charge sheets against 13 activists of banned militant outfit Harkat-ul Jihad al-Islami (HuJI) in two cases lodged over murder and explosives substances acts.The court on September 4, 2014, framed charges in the cases.





The accused are-HuJI leader Mufti Abdul Hannan, Mufti Moin Uddin Sheikh, Arif Hossain Sumon, Mawlana Sabbir Ahmed, Shawkat Osman alias Sheikh Farid, Md Moshiur Rahman, Jahangir Alam Badar, Mohibul Muttakin, Aminul Mursalin, Mufti Abdul Hai, Mufti Shafikur Rahman, Rafikul Islam Miraz and Nur Islam.





Of the 13, Mufti Abdul Hannan has been executed earlier in another case and his name has been dropped from this one. Of the other accused, Jahangir Alam Badar, Mohibul Muttakin, Aminul Mursalin, Mufti Abdul Hai, Mufti Shafikur Rahman, Rafikul Islam Miraz and Nur Islam are yet to be arrested.





