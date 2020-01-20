Share price rises after long slump



The stock markets of Bangladesh have bounced back after remaining in doldrums for a long time. The main index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) rose on Sunday by 232 points reaching 4382 points. At the same time the overall index of Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) has increased by 577 points.







Tk 411.36 crore was transacted in Dhaka Stock Exchange on Sunday. It was Tk 267.49 crore in previous working day. Share prices of 346 companies increased in DSE yesterday while the prices of 6 companies dropped. Prices of 4 companies remained unchanged.





Companies experiencing the highest transactions on Sunday are: Square Pharma, Singer BD, Lafarge Holecim Bangladesh Limited, Khulna Power Company Limited, SS Steel, Grameenphone, AND Telecom Limited, NCC Bank, Ring Shine Textile Limited and Bank Asia. The companies whose share prices rose on Sunday are: Beximco Pharma, ICB, Style Craft, Heidelberg Cement, Desh Garments, Sonar Bangla Insurance, Aziz Pipes, BD Lamps, Gemini Sea Food and Bangaj.





Companies whose share prices decreased are: SS Steel, EBL NRB Mutual Fund, Standard Ceramics, Jute Spinning, LR Global Mutual Fund One, Progressive Life Insurance, ABB Fast Mutual Fund, All Textile, BD Service and Dhaka Dyeing. It may be mentioned that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had a discussion with officials of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and other stakeholders on Thursday at her office on improving the scenario of share markets.

