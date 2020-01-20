Bishwa Ijtema ends seeking peace

Devotees from different parts of the country took part in the Akheri Munajat (final prayer) at the second phase of the 55th Bishwa Ijtema on the banks of the Turag River in Tongi on Sunday. -Mostafizur Rahman/AA



The 55th Bishwa Ijtema ended with the second phase's Akheri Munajat (final prayer) held on Sunday morning on the banks of the river Turag at Tongi in Gazipur.Shura Member of Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz, Maulana Muhammad Jamshed conducted the akheri munajat from 11:50 am to 12:07pm.





The 17 minutes long munajat ended seeking unity, peace, prosperity and asking for the forgiveness of Allah for the Muslim Ummah.Earlier on Sunday, Maulana Iqbal Hafiz of India conducted sermons on different aspects of Islam in the light of the holy Quran and Hadith.





Thousands of Muslim devotees from home and abroad gathered on the Ijtema ground to join the Akheri Munajat of the three-day second phase of the Bishwa Ijtema that began on Friday amid intensified security measures.





Muslim devotees from all around the world participated in the munajat including a 32 member delegation of Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz. Some 16 special trains from Bangladesh Railway and more than a hundred BRTC buses were availed to ease out the traveling of the devotees ahead of the congregation.





Vehicular movements remain suspended from Saturday midnight to Sunday afternoon on the Airport to Joydebpur intersection of the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway, Mirer Bazar to Tongi bus stop of the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway via Gazipur and Kamarpara to Ashulia road.





Around 8,500 members of additional forces of different law enforcement agencies were deployed besides the five-tier security measures taken inside the Ijtema ground.Apart from the security measures taken for inside the venue, searching booths and CCTV cameras were also been installed at different points.





Earlier, the first phase of the Ijtema was held January 10 to 12 at the same venue.Tablig Jamaat has been organizing the Biswa Ijtema on the bank of Turag river since 1967. Now, Ijtema is being held in two phases since 2011 to ease the accommodation problem.





