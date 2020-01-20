You are my guardians: Ishraque to Old Dhaka people



Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) mayoral candidate for Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Ishraque Hossain said to the inhabitants of Old Dhaka in an election campaign on Sunday, "I have lost my father. Now you are my guardians." Ishraque Hossain carried out publicity in different parts of the capital's Lalbagh on Sunday.







Ishraque Hossain further said, "Conspiracy is going on over the upcoming city corporation polls. Everyone will have to keep aware about it. It is essential to conduct the polls in a free and fair way to overcome the existing problems of Dhaka city including traffic jams and pollutions."





Ishraque Hossain called upon everyone to cast their ballots without fear on 1st February. He placed flowers on the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman before starting electoral campaign.Ishraque Hossain complained that the posters of BNP candidates are being forcibly removed in several places. He urged the authorities concerned to look into the matter.





