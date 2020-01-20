Taposh hails EC's decision



Awami League (AL) nominated Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayoral candidate Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Sunday appreciated the decision of Election Commission regarding deferral of city corporation polls date.





"Due to the new date, the city polls will be held in further competitive and acceptable manner. The level-playing field is taking place all over the city as the people are participating in the polls campaigns. People are supporting their candidates amid enthusiasm," he said.



While talking to the journalists during his electoral campaign in city's Arambagh area from where he started his election campaign from Ward 8 in city, he expressed his satisfaction over the new date of Dhaka city corporations' polls which is now slated for February 1, reports BSS.





He urged city dwellers to cast their votes for 'Boat', the party symbol of AL, to give him the opportunities to serve them in the days to come.He sought cooperation of leaders and workers of the party for seeking votes at people's doorsteps.





Party's organising secretary Advocate Afzal Hossain, its Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Central Member Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran and Dhaka South unit General Secretary of AL Shah Alam Murad, among others, were present on the occasion.





According to the Election Commission (EC), the elections to the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) will be held on February 1, 2020.





Leave Your Comments