Expats in Canada to protest over money laundering



Expatriate Bangladeshis have been living in different foreign countries and working hard. They send remittances to their home country Bangladesh which speeds up the economic wheel of the nation. They love Bangladesh and play vital roles for the country's economic advancement.





On the other hand, a bunch of unscrupulous people are disgracing the image of Bangladesh by means of corruption, financial scams, money laundering, loan frauds etcetera. Exposure of news coverage on these financial vices committed by corrupted people has embarrassed honest Bangladeshis living abroad.





Expatriate Bangladeshis residing in Toronto, Canada are going to hold a rally at Mizan Complex in Danforth Avenue on 24 January to protest over the corruption and irregularities in Bangladesh's banking and financial sectors. The rally will go on from 730 pm to 10 pm.





The organizers of the program said, "We live in a foreign country but we love our motherland Bangladesh from the core of our hearts. We all are Bengalis in our thoughts and visions." They asserted that Bangladesh government should crack down hard on the people who are responsible for financial rackets and money laundering.





The hosts of the event further said that the glorious Liberation War of 1971 was fought with the dream that Bangladesh will proudly emerge in the world as an independent, sovereign and prosperous country. They urged the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to free Bangladesh from all sorts of graft and anomalies.









---Abdul Aziz, AA, Toronto

