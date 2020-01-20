Ekushey Book Fair to open on Feb 2



Bangla Academy has deferred the launch of Ekushey Book Fair to February 2 instead of February 1. The new schedule of opening of the book fair was fixed due to the rescheduled Dhaka city corporation polls.





The decision came on Sunday, a day after the Election Commission rescheduled the polls to February 1 from January 30 amid student protests and legal petitions over the original date. A group of students took to the streets and some went on hunger strike to protest the original voting date that was coinciding with Saraswati Puja, a Hindu festival dedicated to the goddess of knowledge.

