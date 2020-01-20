BB allows more bank borrowing by the government



Bangladesh Bank has decided to allow more borrowing by the government from banking sector. The government already acceded its target of bank borrowing by this time. The BB in principle decided to increase the government's bank borrowing to 37.7 per cent.





The decision of increasing bank borrowing by the government was announced by a circular issued by the BB on Sunday. The final decision in this regard was taken at the 45th meeting of monetary policy committee held at the BB head office on January16.







BB governor Fazle Kabir presided over the meeting. The meeting also discussed about the internal and external economic issues.The meeting decided to bring about some changes in the currency and loan policies adopted in the current 2019-2020 fiscal year.







The flow in private sector loan would be affected if the government borrowing from banking sector continues to grow like this, said Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam, former finance advisor to a care taker government. He observed that the flow of private sector loan already went down significantly. According to the BB' decision the growth in private sector lending targeted at 14.8 percent for the period up to June of the current fiscal.







The growth target in private sector lending was also 14.8 per cent in the monetary policy declared in July last year. During this period, the private sector loan grew at a rate of only 10 per cent. The target was fixed at 13.20 per cent up to December.By this decision the BB actually, created a scope so the government can borrow 22 per cent more than the targeted amount, according to economists.



It can be mentioned that the target for private sector loan growth was fixed at 25.20 per cent for the year 2019 up to December. But the government borrowing increased by 59.4 percent during this period. By the latest decision the growth in government borrowing estimated to be 37.7 per cent.







Bangladesh Bank observed that the government borrowed from the banking sector more than the target because the loan collection from the sectors other than banks declined. Other than banking sector government borrows money mainly from saving certificates.







According to sources, the government already borrowed more money in the first six months of current fiscal than the targeted for the entire fiscal year. The government borrowed Tk 48,015 crore in the first six months against the target of Tk 47363 crore for the entire 2019-2020 fiscal.







The BB governor blamed the ongoing trade war in the world and crisis in the Middle east for the negative growth in export from Bangladesh. The growth in manufacturing sector was also less that the expectation. But the gap was reduced by the higher growth in service sector and increased flow of remittances, he pointed out.







Fazle Kabir further pointed out that the overall GDP growth will be near to 8.2 per cent as targeted by the government. He, however, said that keeping the rate of inflation within 5.5 per cent would be a challenge because of price hike of audible oil and other commodities in the international markets.











--- with Agency

