Rabeya, Rokeya are alright now: Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina showed the pictures of conjoined babies Rabeya and Rokeya on Sunday who were successfully separated through surgery in 2019. -Agency



Rabeya and Rokeya, the two babies who were conjoined during their birth were successfully separated through a critical surgery in Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka which took place on 2 August 2019. Parents of Rabeya and Rokeya Rafiqul Islam and Taslima Khatun are now leading a normal life with their children at Chatmohar under Pabna district.





Rabeya and Rokeya were born on 16 July 2016. These two babies were undergoing treatment in Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took the responsibility for the treatment of these two infants on 24 October 2018. A special medical board was set up for this purpose.





It made history when these two babies were successfully detached from each other through an operation at CMH on 2 August 2019. Medical experts of Bangladesh and several Hungarian specialists conducted the operation. Sheikh Hasina visited CMH after the operation and saw the two sisters Rabeya and Rokeya.





Sheikh Hasina informed on Sunday while addressing a meeting at her office with Fast Track Project Monitoring Committee that Rabeya and Rokeya are alright now. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday assured that all kinds of support would be provided for conducting critical conjoined twins surgery like that of Rabeya and Rokeya.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has laid emphasis on the need for bringing more important projects under the oversight of the Fast Track Monitoring Committee besides the exiting 10 fast-track projects.





"We have several mega projects. Some of these projects are incorporated as the fast-track ones. We have many other vital projects," she said while speaking at the 5th meeting of Fast Track Project Monitoring Committee at her office on Sunday.





Sheikh Hasina remarked that it would not be enough for this committee to supervise only these projects. Rather there are some other projects that the committee will have to monitor in days to come.She said that her government now can execute development programs ensuring quality as the country's people elected her government for the third time in a row.





The Prime Minister also said development programs get obstructed if there is no continuation of government.Officials informed the Prime Minister about the progress of the fast-track projects. She gave required directives to the authorities concerned to carry out the projects in the right way.





Referring to Padma Multipurpose Bridge Construction Project, she said approximately 3.5km of the 6.15km bridge has been accomplished.In light of the factsheet of the fast-track projects, around 85.5% construction works of the main Padma Bridge has been finished till now, while the total progress of the work is 76.5%.





The 10 fast-track projects are: Construction of Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project, Maitree Super Thermal Power Project at Rampal, Moheshkhali-Matarbari Integrated Infrastructure Development Project, Dhaka Mass Transit Development Project (under jurisdiction of line 1,5, and 6), Construction of LNG Terminal and Gas Pipe Line Project, Deep Seaport Construction Project, Paira Deep Seaport Project, Padma Bridge Railway Link Project and Dohazari-Cox's Bazar-Gundhum Railway Line Project.





Sheikh Hasina said that her government has been implementing these projects aiming to deliver the benefits of the development programs at the doorsteps of the country's people and to make them financially sound.





Roads, Transports and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Planning Minister MA Mannan, Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, Prime Minister's advisers Dr Mashiur Rahman and Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid attended the meeting, among others.Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus conducted the meeting, while Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam and other senior officials were present.





