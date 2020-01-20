Hearing on Prothom Alo editor's bail appeal today

The High Court on Sunday said it will hear the bail pleas of Prothom Alo Editor and Publisher Matiur Rahman and five others on January 20. -AA



The High Court will hear the bail pleas of Prothom Alo Editor and Publisher Matiur Rahman and five others on January 20 in a case filed over the death of Dhaka Residential Model School and College student Abrar Rahat at an event of the newspaper. The bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq fixed the date after an initial hearing on the petitions.







The five others seeking bail are Prothom Alo Associate Editor Anisul Hoque, the daily's youth magazine Kishor Alo Senior Assistant Editor Mahitul Alam, its Head of Events and Activation Kabir Bakul, and Assistants of Events and Activation Shah Paran Tushar and Shuvashish Pramanik.





Abrar, 15, a nonresident ninth grader of Residential Model School and College, was electrocuted during 'Ki Ananda', an event organized by Kishor Alo, on the school campus on November 1 last year.





After the fatal electric shock, he was taken to the Universal Medical College Hospital in Mohakhali where doctors pronounced him dead.





Abrar's father Mujibur Rahman filed a case with Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on Nov 6 alleging that negligence on the part of the organizers led to his son's death.





A Dhaka court issued a warrant for the arrest of Matiur Rahman, Anisul Hoque and eight others over the death of Abrar on Thursday promoting them to move the High Court for bail.Senior lawyer Barrister M Amir-Ul Islam represented them during the Sunday hearing of the petitions at the High Court.





Leave Your Comments