Verdict in CPB bomb blast case today









The verdict in a murder case filed over the bomb blast on a CPB rally in Paltan area in 2001 is scheduled to be delivered today (on Monday).





Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Court Judge Rabiul Alam will deliver verdict.





Earlier on December 2, the court fixed the date after concluding the arguments of the both sides.





Testimonies of 46 witnesses were recorded.





The accused were Mufti Abdul Hannan, Mufti Moin Uddin Sheikh, Arif Hasan Sumon, Mawlana Sabbir Ahmed, Shawkat Osman alias Sheikh Farid, Md Mashiur Rahman, Jahangir Alam Badar, Mohibul Muttakin, Aminul Mursalin, Mufti Abdul Hai, Mufti Shafikur Rahman, Rafikul Islam Miraj and Nur Islam.





Among them Mufti Hannan’s death sentence was executed in another case and Mainuddin Sheikh, Arif Hasan Suman, Maulana Sabbir, Shawkat Osman and Mashiur Rahman are in jail while the rest are on the run.





According to the case statement, on January 20, 2001, a bomb attack on a CPB rally at Paltan killed five of its activists and injured 20 others.





The case was closed in December 2003 as investigations found no evidence against the accused people in the case and later in 2005 the case was reopened.

