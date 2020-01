Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Magura district unit of Awami League president and valiant Freedom Fighter Tanzel Hossain Khan.





She prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.





Freedom Fighter Tanzel Hossain Khan passed away at a hospital in Magura on early Monday due to old age complications. He was 73.

