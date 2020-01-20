Abrar’s Death: Prothom Alo editor gets bail













The High Court on Monday granted a four-week anticipatory bail to Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman in a case filed over the death of Dhaka Residential Model College student Nayeemul Abrar Rahat.





After hearing a petition, the bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice AKM Jahirul Huq passed the order.





The court also instructed the law enforcers not to arrest or harass the five other accused until submission of chargesheet, said petitioners’ lawyer barrister Amirul Islam.





Six accused, including Prothom Alo’s Matiur and Associate Editor Anisul Hoque, filed the petitions on Sunday.





Four others accused in the case are Mohitul Alam, senior sub-editor of Kishore Alo, Kabir Bakul, head of Event and Activation, executives Shah PoranTushar and Shubhashish Pramanik.





A Dhaka court on Thursday ordered arrest of Matiur Rahman, Anisul Hoque and eight others in a case filed over the death of Nayeemul Abrar Rahat.





Nayeemul Abrar, a ninth grader, died after being electrocuted behind the stage at an event organised by Kishor Alo, a publication of Prothom Alo, on the compound of Dhaka Residential Model College on November 1.





Leave Your Comments