Elderly man held for ‘raping’ minor girl in Manikganj

Police on Monday arrested a 65-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl at Farir Char village in Sadar upazila.

The arrestee was identified as Abdul Quader, 65, a farmer of the village. The victim, 9, is a Class-III student of a local kindergarten.

Family members said the incident took place around 9am on Sunday when the victim was returning home alone after tuition. Quader took her to a nearby maize field and raped her.

Hearing her screams, locals rushed in, rescued the girl and caught the alleged rapist.

After failing to settle the issue through arbitration, victim’s family informed police of the incident and took the girl to Sadar Hospital on Monday morning.

Police detained the accused few moments later.

Rakibuzzaman, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said the victim’s father filed a case with the police station on Monday evening. They showed Quader arrested in the case.