Elect me to enjoy all civic amenities: Ishraque

BNP’s Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayoral candidate Ishraque Hossain on Monday urged voters to elect him to have a liveable and clean city with all civic amenities.

He also called upon the young voters to choose him as their mayor to ensure proper development of the city.

The BNP candidate came up with the remarks while carrying out electioneering on the 11th day on Monday in the city’s Segunbagicha area.

Ishraque, the eldest son of late mayor of undivided Dhaka Sadeque Hossain Khoka, started his campaign from near Dhaka Reporters Unity.

He visited Kakrail, Shantinagr, Bailey Road, Siddheshwari, Nayapaltan, Fakirerpool, T&T Colony and AGB Colony areas together with BNP leaders and activists, including party standing committee member Mirza Abbas.

In a brief address at Segunbagicha, Ishraque said Dhaka has become the worst liveable city due to serious pollution, traffic jam, lack of cleanliness and safe water and various other reasons.

“The city dwellers are not getting the civic facilities that they deserve. A change in leadership is necessary to have your all the civic facilities ensured. He said the city authorities over the last 12 years turned Dhaka into a dirty city,” Ishraque told the voters.

Claiming that a mass wave has created in favour of the ‘Sheaf of Paddy, the election symbol of BNP, he urged the voters to go polling stations on February 1 braving all the obstacles to ensure his victory.

“The ruling party candidate talked about my age. I would like to urge the young voters to cast your votes for me so that I can show the young people can also lead and run the show,” the BNP candidate added.

Mirza Abbas said Ishraque is a competent candidate who can restore the glory and tradition of the city. “Ishraque is an engineer. I was a mayor of Dhaka as his father Sadeque Hossain Khoka. Dhaka’s scenario was not so worse at that time. It was tidy and nice city.”

He urged the voters to elect Ishraque as he has the ability to turn Dhaka into a clean and beautiful city again.