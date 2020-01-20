Govt has no dispute with Prothom Alo: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obidul Quader on Monday said there is no dispute between the government and Prothom Alo.

“A case was filed after an incident… court issued warrant against the editor and it granted bail. It’s totally under court’s jurisdiction. The government has no dispute with Prothom Alo,” he said.

He made the remarks at the Secretariat when asked about the government’s stance over the court’s warrant against the Prothom Alo editor.

Earlier in the day, the High Court granted a four-week anticipatory bail to Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman in the case filed over the death of Dhaka Residential Model College student Nayeemul Abrar Rahat.

Besides, the court asked the editor to surrender before a subordinate court after four weeks.

Replying to another question over BNP’s complaint over polls to the two Dhaka city corporations, Quader said, “BNP is now doing politics of complaint after their failure in politics on the street. City polls on February 1 will decide the position of Awami League and BNP.”