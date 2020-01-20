CPD to celebrate Bangabandhu's birth centenary

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) this year will celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence through various events.

This was decided by the Board of Trustees (BoT) of CPD at its 54th meeting held on Monday in the city.

CPD will publish articles and organise events on these two occasions.

CPD’s research and outreach-related activities during July–December 2019 were presented at the meeting, said a media release.

The board expressed satisfaction over CPD’s various activities over this period.

Some of the notable research during this period include state of the Bangladesh economy in FY2019-20 (first reading); potential of personal income tax in Bangladesh; governance challenge of aid utilisation in SDG financing of Bangladesh; landscape of development finance flows and instruments and countries’ needs; paper on rethinking development effectiveness; four years of SDGs in Bangladesh; universal pension scheme framework for Bangladesh; and implications of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) for Bangladesh.

CPD trustees were also informed about a number of important ongoing activities, including effectiveness of social protection in delivering SDGs at the local level; youth perspective on effective, accountable and transparent institutions; strengthening capacity of the media in the SDG discourse; Southern Voice global report on state of SDGs; emerging labour standard demands in view of Bangladesh’s LDC graduation and implementation of SDGs; and LDC graduation and the WTO.

The board approved the CPD’s plan for research, dialogue, publication and outreach-related activities for January–June 2020.

The meeting also approved the revised budget for the last six months of 2019.

Presided over by Professor Rehman Sobhan, Chairman, CPD, the board meeting was attended by Trustee Members Khushi Kabir, coordinator of Nijera Kori; M Syeduzzaman, former finance minister; Advocate Sultana Kamal, former caretaker government adviser and chairperson of TIB; Rasheda K Choudhury, executive director of CAMPE; Dr Shahdeen Malik, eminent jurist; Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya and Professor Mustafizur Rahman, distinguished fellows of CPD; and Dr Fahmida Khatun, executive director of CPD.

M Shafiqul Islam, director (Administration & Finance of CPD), was also present at the meeting on invitation.