Diner Sheshe





"I've been judged on how I look all my life because of my crooked teeth and acne. I can write a book on all the free advice I've received -- from things like 'get braces' to things like 'try multani mitti for your acne', I've heard it all. When I was in school my friends used to call me 'rabbit' and 'bunny' -- all of this crushed my self-confidence and I grew up to be a silent and reserved person.





I remember when I was in 8th grade my parents took me to a dentist for braces -- he said he would have to extract 4 of my teeth and I would have to avoid certain foods for 3-4 years. It all sounded way too extreme! So, the next day I told my parents I didn't want to go ahead with it and they supported me.





This battle continued on to college -- I was the secretary of the economics committee and I remember this woman, probably someone's mother, walking up to me. I thought it was for some committee related thing -- as it turns out she wanted to offer her wisdom on how I can get rid of my acne.





I used to break down at times but my parents were my biggest support system -- they told me my acne was natural and even hereditary and would go away with time. But when they realized the extent to which the snide remarks were affecting me, they gave in and decided to take me to a doctor.





Eventually, I realized how pointless it was -- enough was enough. I had to break free from society's perception of how a girl ought to look. People today lack acceptance and I was not willing to change myself to get their validation. I quit the treatment and my parents were 100% on board with my decision.





With small changes to my lifestyle and eating habits I got results in 6 months -- and this time without any crazy face-packs or pain. Today I'm mentally and physically in a happy place -- I'm beautiful, inside and out, and I'm owning it wholeheartedly! And now, if anybody has a problem with my teeth, I just tell them to go to an eye doctor and get a checkup!"





Humans of Bombay, Fb



