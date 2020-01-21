Worldwide waffling





Former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr will join composer Hans Zimmer to score the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die. Zimmer, widely celebrated for his scores for films such as Gladiator, The Da Vinci Code and the Pirates of the Caribbean series, was drafted in as a last-minute replacement earlier this month. No Time to Die, which is the 25th James Bond film in the franchise and Daniel Craig's final fling in the role, will be released in April 2020.











British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to relocate parliament's upper house, the House of Lords, to the northern English city of York, the Sunday Times has reported. In last month's national election for the lower house, Johnson's Conservatives won a swathe of seats in the traditional Northern English heartland of the opposition Labour Party as he secured a large majority in parliament. With a view to securing these gains, Johnson has promised to ramp up investment in the north of England, which suffered under the decline of heavy industries and austerity policies since the financial crisis, the Sunday Times said, without citing sources. York, founded by the Romans and famed for its large minster, is first choice for the move, ahead of Birmingham, Britain's second-largest city.









News that Vladimir Putin, Russia's latter-day tsar, is making plans to cling to power indefinitely comes as no surprise. All the same, it is deeply worrying for Putin's prey - principally the Russian people and the western democracies. Putin, 67, has run Russia, as president and prime minister, for 21 years, a feat of political longevity surpassed only by Joseph Stalin. Like Stalin, he has made many enemies and caused untold misery along the way.









Many are unhappy with the new stadium and claim joint-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold have failed on many of their pledges when they took over ten years ago today. Boss Moyes said: "The football manager can ease any of the burdens on the owners by their team's performance. "But the manager needs good support, backing and I am happy to take that responsibility. "I understand lots of things at the club but the best thing I would like to do is give them a team they can be proud of. "I want the fans to stay right behind the players."We have made small improvements but now we need to give them something to shout about."



