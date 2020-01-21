Shaheed Asad Day observed in Barishal

Leaders and activists of different socio-cultural and political organizations placing wreaths on the portrait of Shaheed Asad in Barishal city on Monday. -AA



The 51st anniversary of the 1969 mass uprising and martyrdom of Shaheed Asad observed in Barishal on Monday styled as ' Asader Chetona Chiro Bahoman Rakto Thekey Roktey (sensations of Asad eternally flowing from blood to blood)'. The program was organized by district unit of Shaheed Asad Parishad in front of Barishal Ashwini Kumar Hall on Monday morning. Leaders and activists of different socio-cultural-political organizations, student leaders of former and present paid floral tributes on the portrait of Shaheed Asad placed at the program venue.





Then a discussion meeting on life and achievement of the martyred Asad was held there presided over by Dr, Mizanur Rahman, district president of the parishad. Among others Khan Altaf Hossain Vulu, Advocate A K Azad, Nazrul Huq Nilu, Hiran Kumar Das Mithu, Muhsin Ul Islam Habul, Dewan Abdur Rashid Nilu.







The participants and speakers of the program said the best way to honor the sacrifices of the heroes of the uprising of 1969 is to institutionalize democracy and establish the basic and human rights of the people. They demanding completing construction of memorials at the martyrdom-place called to include objective history of the mass uprising movement, its leaders and achievements in the educational curriculum of the country.





The discussants said that the Mass Uprising Day teaches us to become democratic and protest against all kinds of injustice and oppression. They narrating the history said that Asaduzzaman, a graduate student of history at Dhaka University and also the DU unit president and general secretary of East Pakistan Chhatra Union (Menon group) Dhaka city unit.







Asad sacrificed his life in front of Dhaka Medical College Hospital while leading a rally protesting repression of Pakistan military on the people of the then East Pakistan on January 20 in 1969, the speakers said. After that the autonomy movement spread like wildfire across the then East Pakistan following the killing of Motiur Rahman, a student of Nabakumar Institute in Dhaka, rickshaw puller Rustam Ali, and a number of other protesters in police firing on January 24 in 1969.



The speakers viewed that the sacrifice of Asad, Matiur, and Rustam had not gone in vain. It triggered the movement that brought about the fall of the autocratic ruler, Ayub Khan, through a mass upsurge. Ultimately their martyrdom culminated in the birth of Bangladesh after a bloody nine-month war in 1971.





---Masuk Kamal, Barisal





