Locals of Kalmakanda re-build road by themselves

Lengura UP Chairman Saidur Rahman leading locals of Gouripur upazila to rebuild a dilapidated road at Gouripur upazila in Netrakona on Sunday. -AA





A unique road construction project has started at Lengura union under Kalmakanda upazila in Netrakona. Locals of Netrokona have started a voluntary project to rebuild the Gouripur-Baluchara road, led by Lengura UP chairman Saidur Rahman.







Karitas built that road in 1972 after War of Independence. As lack of maintenance, the road was in a dilapidated condition. Due to that, residents of Gouripur, Goragao, Taranagar, Baluchara, Dhenki and other unions were suffering heavily.







Seeing the scenario, UP chairman Saidur Rahman urge locals to step forward and re-build this road by themselves. By help of Popi (NGO), World Vission Bangladesh and other organization, locals have started to rebuild this three kilometer long road. This news left a motivational impression among the mass of Kalmakanda and many more joined and donated to re-build this road.





---Fakhrul Alam Khasru, Kalmakanda

Leave Your Comments