BADC launches irrigation project

Additional Chief Engineer of BADC irrigation division Abdul Karim inaugurating the water discharge project at Ashuganj in Brahmanbaria on Monday. -AA



BADC has launched the Ashuganj-Palash Agro Irrigation Project this year. The irrigation water was discharged at Ashuganj power station in Ashuganj of Brahmanbaria on Saturday morning. Abdul Karim, Additional Chief Engineer of the Irrigation Division of the BADC, inaugurated the open water as the chief guest.







Ashuganj-Palash Agro Irrigation Project Director Engineer Md. Presided over by Obaid Hossain, the special guest was present at the water blocking event, Ashuganj power plant chief engineer Md. Shah Alam Khan, engineer Khan Faisal Ahmed, assistant engineer of the project Khalilur Rahman were present as special guests.







After this, special prayers were offered to the project. Ashuganj-Palash Agro Irrigation Project authorities said that under the current iri-boro season of the three upazilas of Brahmanbaria district using the waste water of the Ashuganj power plant, about 36,000 hectares of land will be provided irrigation under this project.







--Golam Sarwar, Ashuganj

Leave Your Comments