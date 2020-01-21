Clothes distributed among students of Pathpathshala

Abhaynagar UNO Najmul Hossain distributing clothes and study materials among school-going students at Abhaynagar upazila in Jashore on Monday. -AA



Clothes and educational materials were distributed among students of Pathpathshala organized by Abhaynagar upazila administration at Rail Residential area in Noapara of Jashore on Sunday. Many volunteer organizations supported this program. Abhaynagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Nazmul Hossain Khan was the chief guest in the program where Noapara Rail Station Master Md Mohshin Reza was the special guest.







Chief guest, Abhaynagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Nazmul Hossain Khan said, 'to make the unprivileged children as good citizens, educated people should come forward; the habit of saying 'No' to child marriage, drugs, corruption and eve teasing should be formed.' He invited people to work together with a view to making Bangladesh as a country of gold which the Father of the Nation dreamt for. After his speech UNO distributed clothes and study materials among 35 street children.





---AA Correrspondent, Noapara, Jashore

