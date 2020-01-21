Trump and threats to global stability in 2020 US election year





The year 2020 will be particularly important not only because it will see the next US Presidential election in November, but also because it will be the start of another decade where several existing complex problems are casting a shadow on the international horizon.





We have already seen the crisis resulting for President Trump due to impeachment efforts undertaken in the US House of Representatives. However, in addition to tackling this impeachment battle, Trump will also have to contain several issues that are directly and indirectly affecting the international arena.





North Korea





It may be recalled that in their one and only meeting in the Oval Office in November 2016, former President Barack Obama warned Trump that the utterly unpredictable North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his burgeoning nuclear arsenal was his single most dangerous and intractable problem. Going into Trump's final year of his first term, it still is.





Trump's first gambit was simply to bluster the North Korean leader as Kim tested increasingly lethal and long-range weapons. Then, receiving nothing in return, Trump delivered to Kim, desperate for international attention - a global platform, a smile and a handshake.





Now, Trump, waiting for a so called Christmas and New Year's gift from Kim has received the answer. Kim Jong-un has informed Trump that he is ending the suspension of nuclear and long-range missile tests put in place during talks with the US. Reports have indicated that he has also left a door open for dialogue and that the scope of any testing would depend on the US's "attitude".





China





Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have not still signed a trade pact covering all dimensions. However, they are actually trying to delay implementing any new tariffs, trim some existing duties on Chinese products and open markets in China to some American farm products.





Even though that will likely happen in the early weeks of 2020, as Trump himself suggested, there may still remain several factors that might delay the signing of a broad agreement before the November 2020 US elections. Indeed, the first hesitant steps pertaining to the proposed trade pact is likely to leave in place duties and tariffs applicable to nearly US $ 390 billion in consumer items.





It may also be mentioned that China, anticipating further delay in resolving trade problems with the United States has already started its push for the internationalization of the Chinese currency, the Renminbi (RMB). This is being done as China believes that such a measure would lead to more economic influence on the world stage, a bigger say in the process of reforming the international monetary system, and better integration of the Chinese economy with the rest of the world.





Rearrangement in the alignment of Russia and China





Both China and Russia and their leaderships have been crisscrossing Africa selling trade and arms respectively to a continent Trump has never visited. This joint approach on the part of these two countries in Africa has signaled growth in their historic rapprochement through the opening of greater cooperation in their respective gas pipelione networks linking their two countries. China and Russia have also found an ally in Iran. These three countries, in the recent past have launched a series of joint military maneuvers in the northern Indian Ocean.





This change in the global security matrix is being seen against the the backdrop of the US and Israel trying to isolate Iran because of the nuclear treaty from where the United States has walked away. This could also be the year when Iran finally decides it has nothing further to lose and moves toward a nuclear weapon. It has already breached the the levels of enriched uranium it is allowed under the Nuclear agreement from which the United States has withdrawn. The question that will then arise is what will the USA and the EU do then?





Russia, Syria, Iraq, Iran and Turkey





Under the guidance of Russian President Vladimir Putin (entering his 20th year of Russian leadership as President or Prime Minister), this country has got involved over the past few years in several regions- Europe, the Middle East, Africa and also Latin America.





Its role in two key Mideast countries -Syria, Iraq, Iran and Turkey has however continued to draw special attention. His close bilateral and strategic engagement with Turkish President Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad within this paradigm has created a matrix where Russia has emerged as the most important ball-player in that region. Putin has also enabled Russia to obtain a firm toehold in the eastern Mediterranean, where the American Sixth fleet based in Naples has long held sway.





Putin, thanks to developments in Ukraine and the aforementioned countries will be an important factor in Trump's efforts to regain a higher profile in the international arena. This will definitely be followed carefully by the US electorate before and during the US Presidential election year.





Meanwhile, Turkey has become the first NATO Member State to agree and adopt a major Russian weapons system -- the S-400 anti-aircraft missile. This has urged strategic analysts to discern the growing influence of Russia within the Central Asian landscape as Russian and Syrian forces enter the final phase of ending the civil war.





Nevertheless, the path forward during the election year appears to have persuaded Trump to take more forceful action. On 29 December, the US carried out airstrikes against five targets in Iraq and Syria associated with an Iran-backed militia- Kataib Hezbollah who has been accused by the Pentagon for a number of recent attacks on American forces. This military action led to the death of 27 persons of Iraqi origin.







This measure and the attack on Iranian Major General Solaimani has underlined that now Trump will not hesitate to take firm military action if, according to him, US national interests appear to have been affected. This has made the scenario more volatile.





Brexit and NATO





With Britain finally leaving the European Union, sooner than later, Trump will need to initiate critical trade talks, first with a newly non-EU Britain and then with the rest of the European Union. The denotations and connotations will involve security measures as well as resolving disagreements with two longtime allies- France and Germany. With both these countries, the recent past has witnessed escalating tensions resulting out of Trump's approach towards transactional diplomacy. There is also Trump's approach regarding contributions to be made by NATO Member States towards NATO funding. This has generated controversy and unease.





Afghanistan





An effort to find a solution to the Afghan quagmire also continues. The Taliban have apparently been holding discussion with several parties associated with the Afghan leadership. However, despite promises and efforts, instability continues to gain momentum in that country. The US effort to withdraw troops from there is still unresolved.

We have an interesting scenario before us. President Trump has a tough task ahead leading up to November, 2020. One can only hope that as it unfolds, it does not unravel international peace and stability.



Muhammad Zamir, a former ambassador, is an analyst specialized in foreign affairs, right to information and good governance. He is a regular columnist of the Asian Age. Email: muhammadzamir0@gmail.com

