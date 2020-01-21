Azizur adjudged best OC of Lakshmipur

Lakshmipur SP AHM Kamruzzaman handing over a crest of best officer to Lakshmipur Model Police Station OC AKM Azizur Rahman at Lakshmipur Police Lines on Sunday. -AA



Lakshmipur Model Police Station OC AKM Azizur Rahman mia has become the best Officer-in-Charge in Lakhsmipur district. Seizing druges, rescuing weapons and arresting many convicts- list of his deeds goes on. For his contribution in maintaining law and order in Lakhsmipur, he's been nominated for the best OC in the district. This is the sixth time he has been nominated for this award.





Lakshmipur Police Super Dr AHM Kamruzzaman declared the name of award winners at district Police Lines on Sunday. After announcement, he handed over the crest to OC Azizur Rahman. At that time, ASP (Sadar) Pankaj Kumar Dey, senior ASP Marufa Naznin and others were present.







OC Azizur Mia said, he is working with utmost passion to reduce the crime rate of Lakshmipur district. No one is being overlooked if that person commited a crime. He urges everyone to suppot him in his war against crime.







--AA Correspondent, Lakshmipur

