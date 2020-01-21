'Promote renewable energy to reduce pressure on fossil fuel'





Academics and researchers at an international symposium on Monday unequivocally called for promoting renewable energy and its storage for lessening gradually mounting pressure on fossil fuel.





The people of low-income group should have access to renewable energy for improving their standard, they told at the symposium. Institute of Energy and Environmental Studies (IEES) in Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) organized the symposium styled "Renewable energy, Energy storage and Power quality" at RUET's auditorium.





Professor Kashem Muttaqui from Australian Power Quality and Rehabilitation Centre addressed the program as the chief guest while IEES Director Prof Rafiqul Islam was in the chair. While RUET Vice chancellor-in-Charge Prof Iqbal Matin, Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Muhammad Alauddin, RUET's Mechanical Engineering Faculty Dean Prof Mosharraf Hossain and Registrar Prof Selim Hossain also spoke. Professor Kashem Muttaqui said all the government and non-government organizations concerned should work together for creating social awareness towards judicious use of fossil fuel.





Besides, the issue of converting the irrigation system into the renewable energy based power instead of fossil fuel should be taken into consideration.He viewed that there are many factors like population growth, emerging economics, complex technologies and increasing consumers' demands that may result in significant increases in demand for all types of energy.





Other speakers said it is essential for scientists and researchers to find out the renewable energy resources and effective technologies. Bangladesh is endowed with vast renewable energy resources such as biomass and solar insulation, they added.



