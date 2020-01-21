Stocks continue upbeat





Country's premier bourse, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed Monday's session upbeat extending the flying start of previous day. The broad index, DSEX closed at 4434.24 points on Monday with a gain of 52.17 points or 1.19 percent.





Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went up by 27.63 points and 17.36 points to settle at 1514.88 points and 1014.95 points respectively. On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 141,422 trades were executed in Monday's trading session with a trading volume of 178.85 million securities.





Losers took a strong lead over gainers as out of 354 issues traded, 149 securities gained price while 161 declined and 44 remained unchanged. The top 10 gainers were Gemini Sea, ICB, BSCCL, Heidelberg Cement, Premier Cement, Unique Hotel, Bangladesh Lamp, MJL Bangladesh, ADN Telecom and Bangas Limited.





GP topped the turnover chart followed by SS Steel, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, Square Pharma, Brac Bank, Beacon Pharma, Paramount Textile, KPCL, ADN Telecom and National Bank. The top 10 losers were SS Steel, Golden Harvest, FAS Finance, United Air, Meghna Petroleum, Tallu Spinning, First Finance, Premier Leasing, Family Tex and Anlima Yarn.





On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed at green continuing the winning trend of previous day. CSCX and CASPI increased sharply by 123.23 points and 201.76 points to stand at 8171.26 points and 13479.63 points respectively. At CSE, a total of 27,895,297 shares and mutual fund of 253 companies were traded, of which 132 issues advanced while 96 declined and 25 issues remained unchanged.



Leave Your Comments