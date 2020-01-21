Paperfly offers smart logistics for F-commerce start ups

e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) General Secretary Muhammad Abdul Wahed Tomal and Paperfly Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Rahath Ahmed pose for a photo at launch of a delivery service charge of Tk 40 inside Dhaka.





Paperfly, a Bangladeshi home delivery logistics company, launched smart logistic services for F-commerce merchants through the program held at Gulshan area in the capital on Monday.







It officially started its new merchant registration campaign with 8 unique offers including 5 days a week payment; Next day delivery inside Dhaka without any extra cost; Return package to merchant within 7 days for Dhaka; Free smart return and smart check services to control the return and Free warehousing for merchants with paid packaging solution.





All these services were available at a delivery charge of Tk 40 inside Dhaka. These services would bring in great value and convenience to the small-medium-large online seller community to take their business forward and scale it up.





e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) General Secretary Muhammad Abdul Wahed Tomal and other eminent corporate personalities and industry leaders were present at the program.





Paperfly Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Rahath Ahmed said, F-commerce is a big growing segment, with close to 100,000 small/medium/ large entrepreneurs operating through this platform."Typically, they have limited fund and need to roll their sales proceeding very fast. We wanted to tap this market only after raising the benchmark of our services and with the best offers that will boost their business" he added.





Rahath Ahmed further said, other e-commerce logistics are still Dhaka centric and have limited coverage outside Dhaka. It's proven and admitted by our clients that no one goes outside Dhaka for home delivery."These new services are huge differentiator having a direct impact on the eCommerce growth for Bangladesh" he said.



