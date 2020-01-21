Kangana's 'Manikarnika' tops in Japan

Kangana Ranaut's film 'Manikarnika' was well received by the Indian audiences and is now winning hearts in Japan as well. As 'Manikarnika' holds the third opening position on the Japanese box-office, the Korean film Extreme Job, released in January 2019,







bagged the first opening position, whereas, rom-com Long Shot, released in May 2019, bagged the second opening position. Directed by Kangana and Krish Jagarlamudi, 'Manikarnika' had collected just less than Rs 100 crore at the Indian box-office.







Meanwhile, Anurag Basu, who had launched Kangana in 'Gangster' and followed it up with 'Life in a Metro', said in a recent media interaction "I never felt that Kangana would become such a big star. She is a very fast learner. She wants to learn, so the hunger was always there from her very first film." The actress will be next



