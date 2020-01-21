No more extensions for Salman Khan

Salman Khan is one of the busiest stars in Bollywood and his dates are always full. Recently, there were rumours about Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 13' to be extended again, and this time beyond February 16, when the new extended finale was slated to happen. However, that is far from the truth as Salman already has his dates' diary full and had already extended the finale earlier despite not being ready to do that.





Secondly, the show is now ready to go off air on that date as the new programming schedule is already in place. "Salman Khan already has his schedule so full that he cannot extend any schedule even for a few hours, forget days or weeks.





There is no way that he is going to be able to allot dates for any further shooting of the 'Bigg Boss' show. He has to shoot for his film 'Radhe' now and wants to make sure that it is made well after the not so encouraging performance of 'Dabangg 3'," says our source.

